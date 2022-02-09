22 COVID-19 deaths, 1,712 new cases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Feb 9 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 death toll rose to 8,797 on Wednesday as 22 more fatalities were reported, while 1,712 new infections pushed the caseload to 12,71,523, a health department bulletin said.

The state had reported 1,503 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths on Tuesday.

Of the 22 new COVID-19 fatalities, 14 were from Khurda district, it said.

Khurda district reported 257 new COVID-19 cases followed by Cuttack (104), Angul (79), Balasore (54), Jajpur and Mayurbhanj (53 cases each).

The daily positivity rate declined to 2.59 per cent as 1,712 infections were detected out of 66,021 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Odisha currently has 17,647 active COVID-19 cases, including 3,910 in Khurda district, which is in the red zone. Sundargarh and Cuttack districts are in the yellow zone with over 1,000 cases.

A total of 12,45,026 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, including 3,429 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added. PTI HMB RG RG

