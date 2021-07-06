22.5% Of Children Developed Significant Fear Of COVID-19, Reveals AIIMS Study

A recent study by the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) shows that at least 22.5 per cent of children developed a significant fear of COVID-19. The study claims that 42.3 per cent of children are now suffering from irritability and inattention. Based on the results of the study titled 'Psychological and behavioural impact of lockdown and quarantine measures for COVID-19 pandemic on children, adolescents and caregivers,' children with pre-existing behavioural problems have a high probability of worsening their behavioural symptoms.

Children under mental health threat due to COVID-19

The study conducted by AIIMS has garnered shocking results as it claims that a large section of children is now under mental-health threat. The study observed that children as young as two years of age are aware of the changes around them and get affected by them. The results also showed high mental health changes after recognising COVID in children.

The study done by the institute said, "Fifteen studies describing 22,996 children/adolescents fulfilled the eligibility criteria from a total of 219 records. Overall 34.5 per cent, 41.7 per cent, 42.3 per cent and 30.8 per cent of children were found to be suffering from anxiety, depression, irritability and inattention. 52.3 per cent and 27.4 per cent of caregivers developed anxiety and depression, respectively, while being in isolation with children."

‘Children were affected negatively by the quarantine,’ says the head of the analysis

Dr Sheffali Gulati, faculty AIIMS, Department of Paediatrics who headed the analysis speaking to ANI, said, "Although the behaviour/psychological state of a total of 79.4 per cent of children was affected negatively by the pandemic and quarantine, at least 22.5 per cent of children had a significant fear of COVID-19, and 35.2 per cent and 21.3 per cent of children had boredom and sleep disturbance."

"Anxiety, depression, irritability, boredom, inattention and fear of COVID-19 are predominant new-onset psychological problems in children during the COVID 19 pandemic, Children with pre-existing behavioural problems like autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder have a high probability of worsening of their behavioural symptoms," Dr Gulati further added.

The study also considered results from previously held studies based on epidemics caused by SARS, Ebola and the Middle East respiratory syndrome that came up with a high prevalence of 'adverse psychological consequences on both children and adults. However, only original results derived from studies with a minimum sample size of 50 were included in the analysis. The conclusion of the study shows the need for appropriate strategies to be adopted by health care authorities, in order to mitigate this far-reaching and significant negative impact on the psychological well-being of the children. This puts the authorities in a tight time frame to come up with a solution before the COVID third wave kicks off in the country.

IMAGE: PTI/ PIXABAY

(With Agency Inputs)