22 Jawans Martyred In Chhattisgarh Maoist Attack: Sukma-Bijapur Authorities' Latest Update

Giving out details of the Chhattisgarh Maoist attack, Bijapur SP Kamalochan Kashyap informed that 22 security personnel have been killed in the deadly attack

Following the deadly encounter that had taken place between the security personnel and Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, district SP Kamalochan Kashyap informed that 22 security personnel have lost their lives. Earlier on Sunday morning, the local Chhattisgarh police had informed that after the encounter, around 15 security personnel were missing and 30 jawans were injured. 

As per sources, 23 injured jawans have been admitted to Bijapur hospital and 7 have been admitted to Raipur hospital and are undergoing treatment. 

Chhattisgarh CM speaks to HM Amit Shah

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel informed that he had a detailed discussion about the Chhattisgarh Maoist attack with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Chief Minister said that during his discussion with the Union HM, he had informed him about the ground situation. 

Stating that the damage caused to the security forces in the encounter is "tragic", CM Baghel said, "The security forces are strong and we will win this fight against Naxalite violence. The Union Home Minister has said that the Union Government and the State Government will together win this battle."

Bhupesh Baghel said that Amit Shah had told him that whenever necessary, help from the central government will be given to the state government. "He has also instructed the CRPF DG to visit the site of the incident,'' the CM added. 

Earlier on Saturday, CM Baghel directed the concerned authorities to provide better treatment facilities to the soldiers injured in the encounter with maoists in the Sukma district. CM Baghel tweeted, "The news of the death of 5 soldiers in the Naxalite encounter on the Bijapur-Sukma district border is sad. My condolences are with the families of the martyrs. The martyrdom of our security forces will not go in vain."

Chhattisgarh Maoist attack: PM Modi and Amit Shah pay tribute

After the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and offered condolences over the martyred jawans. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted and extended his condolences. He also said that the "Nation will never forget their valour".

IAF deploys Mi-17 helicopters in Sukma for Rescue Ops

The Indian Air Force on Saturday deployed Mi-17 helicopters to help the paramilitary forces in rescue operations in Sukma. Three jawans of the District Reserve Guard were airlifted to Raipur for treatment from Sukma. 

