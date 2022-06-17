22 More Test COVID-19 Positive In J-K

Jammu and Kashmir reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the infection tally in the Union Territory to 4,54,442, officials said.

Seventeen fresh cases were reported from Jammu division while five cases were reported from Kashmir valley, the officials said here.

There are 124 active cases of the disease in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,566, they said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,752 in Jammu and Kashmir as no fresh fatality linked to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.