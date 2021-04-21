22 Patients Die At Nashik Hospital As Oxygen Tanker Leak Causes Supply Shortage Amid COVID

At least 22 COVID-19 patients lost their lives after a leak was reported from an oxygen tanker at a Nashik Zakir Hussain Hospital on Wednesday, leading to a shortage in supply. Amidst the acute shortage of medical oxygen in several cities of Maharashtra, this fateful leakage was reported from an oxygen tanker in the hospital while refilling early on Wednesday afternoon.

The tank leak caused the gas to spread throughout the area and a team of fire brigade personnel were rushed in to contain the leak. Unfortunately, 22 patients who were on ventilators died due to non-availability of the oxygen in the hospital.

“Based on primary reports we learned that 11 people died (since risen to 22) in Nashik hospital. It is an unfortunate incident. We are trying to get a detailed report about it. We have also ordered an enquiry in the matter and those responsible for the incident will not be spared,” said Food and Drug Administration Minister Rajendra Shingane.

Amid the shortage of oxygen in Maharashtra which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, the state government had urged the Centre to provide it through railway transportation. The state's Health Minister Rajesh Tope further asserted that it will also cut short time and cost. Indian Railways had accepted the Maharashtra government's request to transport liquid oxygen through trains, empty tankers began their journey on Monday from Kalamboli and Boisar railway stations in and near Mumbai to load liquid medical Oxygen from Vizag, Jamshedpur, Rourkela, and Bokaro, officials said. As trains are getting fully ready to transport Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and Oxygen Cylinders, railways are geared up to run the 'Oxygen Express'.

On Wednesday, India reported 2,95,041 new cases, 2,023 deaths and 1,67,457 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Here are the numbers in detail:

Total cases: 1,56,16,130

Total recoveries: 1,32,76,039

Death toll: 1,82,553

Active cases: 21,57,538