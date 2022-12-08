Last Updated:

22 School Children Injured As Bus Turns Turtle In Shiba Area Of Jammu's Nagrota

At least 22 school children were injured after a bus-turned turtle in the Shiba area of Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota. All injured were rushed to hospital.

On Thursday, December 8, at least 22 school children got injured after a bus-turned turtle in the Shiba area of Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir. In the latest update, all injured school children have been shifted to the government medical college in Jammu for advanced treatment. 

After receiving information about the tragic incident, several teams of police and civil administration along with the locals provided immediate relief to the school children. 

As further details are awaited, the district administration is investigating to know the exact cause of the accident. 

