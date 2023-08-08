22-year-old Delhi Woman Dies As Car Gets Crushed Between Two Trucks At Traffic Signal

A 22-year-old woman was killed and another injured after a car in which she was travelling was crushed between two trucks in north Delhi's Civil Lines area, police said on Monday. The deceased was identified as Amandeep Kaur and was a makeup artist. She was sitting in the back seat of the car when the incident took place.

Harminder Singh, the car driver and a resident of Hardev Nagar, was travelling from Sis Ganj Gurdwara to Nehru Vihar with his maternal aunt Pushpa, her daughter Amandeep Kaur and cousin Bunty on Sunday night. Pushpa and Amandeep Kaur were sitting in the rear seat, while Bunty, was sitting in the passenger seat when the accident took place.

Both Amandeep Kaur and Bunty, sitting next to the driver, were injured in the accident and rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. However, Amandeep Kaur was declared brought dead. Pushpa and Harminder were also rushed to a hospital.

According to the police, the incident occurred at a traffic signal when the driver of the car stopped behind a truck. “Around 11:45 pm, Harminder stopped his vehicle behind a truck at the Chandgiram Akhara traffic signal. While the car was standing there, another truck came from behind and hit it,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Civil Lines police station.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that the truck that hit the car from behind has been seized by the Delhi Police. The police has also launched a search operation to nab the truck driver, who fled the scene soon after the accident.