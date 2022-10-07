22-year-old Dumka Woman Set Ablaze For Refusing Marriage Proposal Succumbs To Injuries

In yet another shocking incident in Jharkhand’s Dumka, a 22-year-old girl died on Friday after she was set ablaze by a married man following her refusal of his marriage proposal.

She succumbed to the injuries and was brought dead to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) hospital. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the accused has been arrested and that the government was aware of such incidents.

The incident took place in Bhalki village of Jarmundi block on October 6. Police said they have arrested the accused and said he was known to the victim.

22-year-old girl set ablaze

The 22-year-old succumbed to the injuries after she was set ablaze by a man, who was already married, for refusing his marriage proposal. “The boy was known to the girl. The accused is already married and wanted to marry the victim. The parents (of girl) were not ready for the marriage. Probe on,” said Shivender, DSP, Jarmundi.

Chief Minister Soren responded to the incident and said the government was working to punish the wrongdoers at the earliest, adding, “It’s our effort to see that government, police and administration work diligently and get wrongdoers punished without delay.”

Jharkhand | Dumka woman set on fire by a man seeking to marry her succumbs to her injuries. She was brought dead to RIMS, Ranchi. https://t.co/6kSQI7D1Ia — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022

A girl set on fire in Dumka

Earlier in August, a 16-year-old girl was set on fire by accused Shahrukh, while she was asleep. The accused poured petrol through the window of her house.

Initially, she was rushed to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition with 90 per cent burns. Later, she was referred to RIMS, where she succumbed to the injuries. Her death triggered protests in Dumka, following which prohibitory orders were placed in the town.

IMAGE: ANI