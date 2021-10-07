22-yr-old Man Dies By Suicide In Jharkhand, Wife In Hospital

A 22-year-old man died and his wife, two years younger, suffered serious injuries after the two allegedly leapt into an abandoned stone quarry on Thursday to die by suicide in Jharkhand's Pakur district, a police officer said.

Pappu Rakhiyasan married Poddo Karmakar around eight months ago, apparently against his family's wishes, the officer said, after interacting with locals in Bahirgram village, where the couple resided.

He also said that villagers have claimed Rakhiyasan regularly got into arguments with his family members over his inter-caste marriage.

The couple allegedly jumped into a 100-feet deep quarry on Thursday afternoon, the officer said, adding that Rakhiyasan died inside the mine, while Karmakar was found severely injured by a police team, which then took her to a nearby hospital.

She is struggling for her life at the hospital, the police officer stated.

An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident, the officer said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)