222 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Reported In AP

Andhra Pradesh saw a further decline in active Covid-19 cases as 222 fresh positives were added against 275 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.

The total coronavirus positives touched 20,70,738 while recoveries increased to 20,53,755, according to the latest bulletin.

The Covid-19 toll so far in the state was 14,423, it said.

The number of active cases is now 2,560.

In 24 hours, Guntur district reported 38, Visakhapatnam 35, Krishna 31, Chittoor 28, SPS Nellore 24, West Godavari 22, East Godavari 17 and Kadapa 10 new cases.

The remaining five districts added less than six new cases each.

Krishna and Prakasam districts reported one fresh fatality each in a day.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)