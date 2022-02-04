23 COVID-19 deaths, 2.6k cases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Feb 4 (PTI) Odisha recorded 23 more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, while the infections were the lowest in a month as 2,697 people tested positive, the Health Department said.

The daily positivity rate dropped to 4.4 per cent as 60,762 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated.

The deaths are the highest since September 1 and the infections plunged by 46 per cent from 5,057 a week ago. The state had logged 3,629 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths on Thursday.

Seven fatalities were reported in Khurda district, followed by three in Sundargarh, and two each in Bhadrak, Ganjam, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur, it said.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest number of cases with 513 infections, while 435 children were among those newly infected in the state.

The death toll mounted to 8,689 and these are confirmed as deaths to the disease after an audit. Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the data stated.

The COVID-19 active cases declined to 30,493, including 7,734 in Khurda, which is in the red zone. Sundargarh and Cuttack are among the six districts that are in the yellow zone with over 1,000 cases.

As many as 7,487 patients have recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours. The tally rose to 12,62,102, including 12,22,867 recoveries, it added. PTI HMB RG RG

