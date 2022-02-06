23 Covid deaths, 2.1k cases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Feb 6 (PTI) Odisha recorded 23 more COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, while the infections were the lowest in a month as 2,106 people tested positive, the Health Department said.

The daily positivity rate dropped to 3.48 per cent as 60,483 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, a bulletin stated.

Of the 23 COVID-19 deaths, Khurda district reported nine. The state had logged 2,603 COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths on Friday.

Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest number of cases with 429 infections, while 324 children were among those newly infected in the state.

The toll mounted to 8,734 and these are confirmed as deaths to the disease after an audit. Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

Odisha currently has 23,672 active COVID-19 cases, including 5,245 in Khurda, which is in the red zone. Sundargarh and Cuttack are among the four districts that are in the yellow zone with over 1,000 cases.

As many as 5,376 patients have recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 tally rose to 12,66,811, including 12,34,352 recoveries, it said. PTI HMB RG RG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)