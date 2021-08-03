'230 Killed Due To Political Violence In 3 Years': MoS Home Nityanand Rai Tells Lok Sabha

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday told Lok Sabha that as many as 230 people have been killed in various parts of the country due to political violence between 2017 and 2019. Giving out further details, Nityanand Rai during the Monsoon Session said that those who were killed for political reasons include 49 in Jharkhand, 27 in West Bengal and 26 in Bihar. Informing that 99 people were killed in the country for political reasons in 2017, the MoS said that 59 were killed in 2018.

Nityanand Rai on political killings in India

MoS Nityanand Rai said, "Among the political killings between 2017 and 2019, a total of 24 such cases were reported in Karnataka and 15 each in Kerala and Maharashtra."

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed two bills, the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021 and the Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021, amid protests from the Opposition. Both the Houses have been adjourned for the day.

The Essential Defence Services Bill was passed by a voice vote without any discussion. While the Opposition called the Bill “draconian that would deprive employees of their democratic rights to protest,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was present in the House, said the government had taken all employee unions into confidence before passing it.

The Parliament Tuesday approved the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021, with its passage through the Rajya Sabha.

Monsoon Session: Oppn continues to create ruckus in Parliament

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over issues including the Centre's three farm bills, Pegasus snoopgate case, COVID-19 management and many more. The Monsoon Session had commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13.

Rajya Sabha circulates official notification

Earlier on Saturday, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat had issued an official notification informing that the House has lost 40 out of 50 working hours during the first two weeks of the session in Parliament. However, the overall sitting time is being marked way beyond its expected level of productivity.

The official notification read, "With disruptions continuing, the productivity of Rajya Sabha fell to 13.70% during the second week of the ongoing monsoon session from 32.20% during the first week, resulting in the overall productivity of 21.60% for the first two weeks. Of the total 50 working hours available, 39 hours 52 minutes have been lost due to disruptions. The House, however, sat for 1 hour 12 minutes beyond the scheduled time, but for which the productivity would have been much lower."

(Image: ANI, PTI)