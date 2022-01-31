2,300 kg ganja seized in Assam

Guwahati, Jan 30 (PTI) Ganja weighing 2,300 kg was seized from a truck in Assam's Karimganj district near the interstate border with Tripura, police said.

Two persons were arrested in this connection, they said.

"In the one of the biggest recoveries of drugs, Churaibari WP staff has just recovered a massive consignment of 2,360 kgs of ganja in a truck coming from Tripura," Karimganj Police tweeted.

An investigation has been started, it added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma complimented the police for the drugs haul.

"Compliments to @assampolice for its continued efforts in eradicating the drug menace. Keep it up," he tweeted.

Ganja weighing 256 kg was also seized from a truck in the area on Saturday night. PTI SSG SOM SOM

