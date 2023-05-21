231 Artefacts Returned To India In 9 Years, Compared To 13 Before: Union Minister

A total of 231 stolen artefacts have been returned to India in the last nine years since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, said Dr Jitendra Singh, adding that only around 13 such artefacts of Indian history had been returned to the country in the remaining 64 years. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded high priority to conserving our heritage and creating a new legacy," the minister said while touring the various pavilions at the first-ever three-day International Museum Expo 2023 in New Delhi. The total number of stolen artefacts returned has gone up to 244, the minister said.

The International Museum Expo 2023 is a three-day international exhibition being held from May 18 to May 20 at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan to commemorate and celebrate International Museum Day. The event is aimed at initiating a "holistic conversation on museums to enable cultural centres that play a pivotal role in India's cultural diplomacy, in a year where India holds the G-20 presidency, while also keeping the International Council of Museums (ICOM) theme 'Museums, Sustainability, and Well Being' at its core," according to the expo website.

Speaking at the exhibition, Union minister Jitendra Singh said in the last nine years since Prime Minister Modi took charge, India had taken several initiatives on museums, including the establishment of science museums across the country, with a beginning having been made with the setting up of science museums in aspirational districts across the country. Aspirational districts are districts with relatively low socio-economic indicators.

Giving an example, the Union minister said a museum have already been established and opened in the aspirational district of Chamba in Himachal Pradesh. Additionally, similiar museums have already come up or are going to come up at Wayanad in Kerala, Nuh in Haryana, Dholpur in Rajasthan, Raichur in Karnataka and Kalyani in West Bengal

According to Singh, these museums showcase traditional knowledge in addition to recent success stories, such as the first Covid vaccine success story from India.