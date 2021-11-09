231 Fresh Cases, 2 COVID-19 Deaths In AP

Andhra Pradesh reported 231 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Tuesday.

Also, 362 more people recovered from the infection in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, a health department bulletin said.

The total coronavirus positives increased to 20,68,718, recoveries to 20,51,082 and the toll to 14,403.

The active caseload in the state decreased to 3,233, the bulletin added.

In 24 hours, Chittoor district reported 37, East Godavari 36, Guntur 31, Krishna 28 and Visakhapatnam 22 fresh cases.

While seven districts added less than 20 new cases each, Kurnool registered nil.

Guntur and Krishna district reported one more COVID-19 death each in a day.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)