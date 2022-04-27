2,343 Security Sites In Left-wing Extremism Areas To Be Upgraded From 2G To 4G: Cabinet

The Union Cabinet has cleared the path to upgrade the security sites affected by left-wing extremism, from 2G to 4G by approving a Universal Obligation Fund Project (USOF) at an estimated cost of Rs.1,884.59 crore. After the meeting, Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said, under the project, a total of 2,343 mobile sites will be upgraded from 2G to 4G. The contract includes the work of Operations and Management (O&M) for five years and for the subsequent five years, BSNL will carry out the work at its own cost.

The contract has been awarded to the Centre owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) as the company owns the sites.

Contract given to BSNL to achieve Atmanirbharta in the telecom gear segment

The funding to be earmarked for an extended period beyond the contractual period of five years has also been cleared by the cabinet, which amounts to Rs.541.80 crore. The extension will be up to 12 months from the commissioning of the mobile sites or the date of approval by the cabinet, whichever is earlier.

The cabinet chose BSNL over others following the spirit of Atmanibhar Bharat, so as to indigenize the 4G telecom equipment to achieve self-reliance in the space of telecom gear in the country. This will, apart from meeting the export market will also cater to the domestic demand in the country. The proposal is in line with the goal of providing mobile connectivity in rural areas.

The upgradation from 2G to 4G, in addition to providing hi-speed mobile and data services to the security personnel deployed in the areas of left-wing extremism and meeting the requirements of the Home Ministry and the respective state governments, will also enhance the delivery of banking, e-governance, telemedicine, tele-education services.

Earlier in September 2021, Jharkhand's CM Hemant Soren had urged the centre to upgrade the connectivity of the 782 mobile towers from 2G to 4G and add 1052 more towers at the earliest. "Naxalism can be tackled at two different levels. One is through security measures and the other is via ideological measures. It will be dishonesty on our part if we do not deliberate upon improving the socio-economic condition of left-wing extremism-affected areas," he said and assured Home Minister, Amit Shah of coordination from his side, in anti-Naxal operations. "I am certain that all of us together will win this battle," he said.

