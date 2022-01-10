235 more test coronavirus positive in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) A total of 235 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in this district in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

According to official figures, over 700 COVID-19 cases have been reported from Mathura district since December 1 last year.

Thirty widows from 'Mahila Ashray Sadan' in Vrindavan are also among those infected with the coronavirus, the officials said, adding that the area has been declared a containment zone.

Meanwhile, the district administration has formed monitoring committees at village levels in order to check the spread of COVID-19 in rural areas.

"The 10-member Nigrani Samiti (monitoring committee) led by village Pradhan will ensure proper treatment of the infected by distributing them medical kits provided by the health department," District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said. PTI COR CK

