23rd Kargil Vijay Divas: 481 Km Victory Motorcycle Rally From Turtuk To Dras Kicks Off

A 481 km victory motorcycle rally has been organised to commemorate the 23rd Kargil Vijay Divas, which kicked off from Turtuk on July 20 and will culminate at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras on July 26, informed PRO, Defence. The rally intends to celebrate and remember the sacrifice and bravery of the soldiers who were martyred in the war.

“The rally is being organised to honour the exemplary valour & sacrifice of our soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty & the riders, in memory of our fallen heroes, will traverse through the tough terrain of Ladakh Region covering a distance of 481 Kms.”

Indian Army flags off Kargil Vijay Diwas Motor Bike expedition from National War Memorial

In another similar event, Lieutenant General BS Raju flagged off the Kargil Vijay Diwas Motor Bike expedition from the National War Memorial on July 18, 2022. At the ceremony, a memento was presented by the captain of the bike rally Brigadier AK Singh, Commander 39 Artillery Brigade to Lieutenant General Raju. Afterwards, the rally flag was handed over to the riding team by the Vice Chief of Army Staff.

Over the next 6 days, a team of 30 serving personnel of Dhruva Command would embark on a rally through J&K and Ladakh as a commemoration of the spirit of the Indian Army.

The bike rally, apart from commemorating the victory in the Kargil war, is also organised to celebrate the completion of 75 years of India’s independence. The bikers, through the rally, will pay homage to the indomitable spirit of the Kargil heroes by reigniting the spirit of courage and adventure, synonymous with the Indian Army.

(Image: ANI)