24 Fresh Cases Raise Sikkim's Covid Tally To 31,561

Sikkim has reported 24 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 31,561, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

The death toll due to the disease remained unchanged at 388 as no fresh fatalities were reported.

Of the new cases, East Sikkim district registered 18, followed by West Sikkim (four) and South Sikkim (two).

The Himalayan state now has 421 active cases, while 316 patients have migrated to other states.

Altogether 30,436 coronavirus infected people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

Sikkim has tested 469 samples for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such tests to 2.51 lakh so far.

The state's Covid-19 positivity and recovery rates are 5.1 per cent and 97.4 per cent respectively, the bulletin said.

