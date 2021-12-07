24 Fresh Covid Cases In Rajasthan

Twenty-four more people tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan, pushing the infection tally to 9,54,944 on Tuesday, according to an official report.

The fresh cases were reported in Jaipur (12); Barmer, Udaipur (three each); Ajmer, Dungarpur (two each); Bikaner and Jhunjhunu (one each), the report stated.

On the bright side, 25 people recovered from the infection on Tuesday, taking the recovery count to 9,45,768 in Rajasthan.

The state has seen 8,956 deaths linked to the virus so far. According to the latest report, the number of active novel coronavirus cases stands at 220 in Rajasthan.

