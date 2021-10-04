24 IAS, 12 PCS Officers Shifted In Punjab

In a major reshuffle, the Punjab government has shifted 24 IAS and 12 PCS officers, according to an order.

Senior IAS officer Anurag Agarwal has been posted as the additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner (taxation), replacing A Venu Prasad.

Prasad is now the chairman and managing director of Punjab State Power Corporation and will hold the additional charge of CMD, Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited, the order said.

KAP Sinha, who is the principal secretary, finance, has been given the additional charge of the principal secretary, power.

Krishan Kumar, who was the school education secretary, has been shifted as secretary, higher education and languages, secretary, NRI affairs and MD, Punjab Infrastructure Development Board.

Ajoy Sharma will be the new school education secretary.

Tanu Kashyap has been posted as the director, technical education and industrial training, while Dilraj Singh has been given the post of the secretary, agriculture.

Babita has been posted as the Fazilka deputy commissioner while Arvind Pal Singh Sandu will be the DC, Bathinda.

Harish Nayar has been posted as the DC, Moga, while Sandeep Hans will be the new DC of Patiala.

Kumar Saurabh Raj will hold the charge of the DC, Barnala, and HS Sudan will be the DC, Muktsar, while Vishesh Sarangal has been posted as the DC, SBS Nagar.

Kumar Amit has been given the posting of special secretary, personnel, and Puneet Goyal will be the director, local government.

MK Aravind Kumar has been placed as the director general, employment generation and training.

Among PCS (Punjab Civil Services) officers who have been shifted are Rajesh Tripathi, Jyoti Bala, Geetika Singh and Amit.

