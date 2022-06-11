24 new Covid cases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jun 11 (PTI) Odisha recorded 24 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, four more than the previous day, taking the tally 12,88,620, the health department said.

The toll remained at 9,126 as there was no more death due to the pathogen in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to a bulletin.

There are 149 active COVID-19 cases while 11 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,79,292, the department said.

The daily positivity rate was 0.22 per cent as the new infections were detected from 10,793 sample tested, it added. PTI HMB RG RG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)