24-year-old Techie Electrocuted While Lifting Weights At Rohini Gym

A 24-year-old man was electrocuted at a gym in Rohini after he came in contact with a live wire while lifting weights. The deceased has been identified as Saksham Pruthi, a techie and a fitness enthusiast. Police say the incident took place on Tuesday at around 7:15 am when the techie came to the gym. An investigation revealed that Saksham was lifting weights when he touched the treadmill for support and in that process came in touch with a live wire and got electrocuted.

When the incident happened, others at the gym tried to help him and received shocks in the process. After the treadmill was powered off, Sakhsham was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

A case of death due to negligence has been registered by the Rohini police in this regard.

Saksham's family claimed that they were initially informed he had died of cardiac arrest. However, eyewitnesses later came forward and gave statements on what had actually transpired.

After the post-mortem report declared Shaksham had been electrocuted, Rohini Police, on the basis of a complaint of a Keshav, a person who had helped Saksham in the gym registered a case against the gym owner Anubhav Duggal.

"My brother died due to negligence. In fact, after this incident the owner along with his staff tried to hide facts from us. They said that Saksham died due to cardiac arrest. It was later revealed that he died because of the faulty treadmill that had electric current in it," said Mukul Pruthi, a relative of Saksham.

Police has arrested Anubhav Duggal and after checking the CCTV footage the FIR was registered under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, said a Delhi Police official.

Saksham Pruthi worked as an engineer at a startup in Gurugram. He is survived by his father, a businessman, his mother, a homemaker and his younger sister.