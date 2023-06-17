24 Years Of Tololing, The Battle That Turned The Tide Of Kargil War

The Indian Army achieved its first major victory in the Kargil War with the recapture of Tololing on June 17, 1999. The victory of Tololing, in turn, initiated a chain of events that changed the tide in India's favour. A video was released commemorating the 24th anniversary of this pivotal battle, which turned the tide in favour of India.

3 Points to remember about the Battle of Tololing:

It was a five-day battle fought on unfavourable terrain and harsh weather conditions.

The battle involved intense hand-to-hand combat, reminiscent of World War I-style charges against the enemy, as well as effective artillery fire.

Tololing holds significant strategic importance as it dominates NH1, the logistics lifeline from Srinagar to Leh.

In response to multiple infiltrations by Pakistani forces in the Drass, Batalik, Kargil sectors, and Mushkoh valley, the Indian Army launched "Operation Vijay." Initially, it was believed that the intruders were insurgents or militants, but it became evident over time that a majority of them were Pakistani Army regulars, mostly from the Northern Light Infantry, supported by the Mujahideen, the Pakistani Army artillery, and, in some instances, the Special Service Group (SSG).

Tololing Troubles: How the Pak NLI was brought down

Situated at a height of 16,000 ft, the Battle of Tololing was a critical turning point in the Kargil conflict. The enemy had fortified themselves on top of Tololing, which held strategic importance in dominating NH1, the logistics lifeline from Srinagar to Leh. The 18 Grenadiers were tasked with recapturing Tololing. Despite facing extreme challenges such as the risk of detection, harsh weather conditions reaching negative 10 degrees, steep climbs, and minimal cover from the enemy, the Grenadiers launched their operation around May 1999. The enemy's well-fortified positions and deadly weapons resulted in heavy casualties for the Grenadiers during the initial assaults. They were temporarily withdrawn to re-strategise. The arduous task of dislodging the enemy from the modern bunkers in Pakistani possession posed a significant challenge. However, under the leadership of Major Rajesh Adhikari, B Company managed to reach within 15 metres of the ridgeline and destroy one of the bunkers, although ultimate success eluded them. Outnumbered and surrounded, Adhikari continued to fight but was killed in action.

Combined offensive: Indian Tricolor hoisted on Tololing's summit

Following the failed attempts, a major offensive was launched with the 2 Rajputana Rifles joining the 18 Grenadiers to destroy the enemy. The artillery played a crucial role by providing continuous support, firing thousands of shells to keep the enemy at bay. It was the artillery fire that confined the Pakistani Northern Light Infantry (NLI) to the ridges of Tololing. Meanwhile, teams named Abhimanyu, Bheem, and Arjun climbed to the top, surrounded the enemy, eliminated them, and hoisted the Indian Tricolour.

A decisive turning point in the Kargil war

After securing Tololing, the Indian Army went on to capture Point 4590, Rocky Knob, Hump, and Point 5140 in the following week. This success paved the way for subsequent assaults on the Tiger Hills complex and even beyond that. The battle also led to the infamous conversation between Bill Clinton, the former United States President, and former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, regarding the "safe passage of Pakistani troops" and the declaration of a ceasefire. The events in Tololing showcased the valour of Indian soldiers who overcame the harsh terrain, hostile climate, and the Pakistani Army along with its militia.