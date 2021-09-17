241 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths In Telangana

Telangana on Friday reported 241 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,63,026, while the toll rose to 3,902 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 68, followed by Karimnagar (23) and Nalgonda (16) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 298 people recuperating from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,53,901.

The number of active cases was 5,223, the bulletin said.

It said 52,943 samples were tested, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 2,57,64,284.

The samples tested per million population was 6,92,216.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.62 per cent, while it was 97.63 per cent in the country, the bulletin said.

