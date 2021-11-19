242 COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths In Karnataka

Karnataka on Friday logged 242 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths taking the caseload to 29,93,139 and the toll to 38,169.

A health department release said 329 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,47,683. Active cases stood at 7,258.

Bengaluru Urban remained the major contributor of COVID cases with 144 fresh infections and two deaths.

Other districts too reported fresh cases including 14 in Tumakuru, 12 in Dakshina Kannada, 11 each in Hassan and Kodagu and 10 in Uttara Kannada.

Chamarajanagar and Koppal recorded one death each.

While 10 districts reported zero infections and zero fatalities, 14 districts had cases in single digits, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.26 per cent and the Case Fatality Rate, 1.65 per cent.

A total of 89,715 samples were tested in the state, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 5.25 crore.

The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 6.98 crore, with 2,39,454 people being inoculated on Friday, it said.

