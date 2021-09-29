245 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death In Telangana

Telangana on Wednesday reported 245 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,65,749, while the toll rose to 3,916 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 73, followed by Karimnagar (21) and Warangal Urban (16) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM.

It said 173 people recuperated from the infectious disease, taking the overall number of recoveries till date to 6,57,213.

The number of active cases was 4,620.

A total of 52,683 samples were tested today, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 2,63,33,345.

The samples tested per million population was 7,07,505.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.71 per cent, while it was 97.81 per cent in the country.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)