245 new COVID cases, 3 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Nov 13 (PTI): Karnataka on Saturday reported 245 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths, said the Health Department. These took the total number infected so far to 29,91,614 and the fatalities to 38,143, the department said.

It said 251 people were discharged thereby taking the total number of recoveries to 29,45,415. Active cases stood at 8,027.

Bengaluru Urban saw the most number of fresh cases at 154, and three deaths.

Other districts, too, reported fresh cases: 13 each in Mysuru and Uttara Kannada and 12 in Dakshina Kannada.

While 13 districts reported zero infections, 15 districts registered cases in single digit.

A bulletin said 11 districts reported zero infections and nil fatalities.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.24 per cent and the case fatality rate 1.22 per cent.

A total of 1,01,119 samples were tested in the State and they include 82,979 RT-PCR tests on Saturday. Thus, the cumulative number of specimens examined so far is 5.20 crore.

The number of people vaccinated till date in the State rose to 6.80 crore with 1,17,590 people being inoculated today, said the bulletin. PTI GMS NVG NVG

