246 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths In AP

Andhra Pradesh reported 246 fresh COVID-19 cases, 334 recoveries and four deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.

The total COVID-19 positives has now climbed to 20,68,487, a health department bulletin said.

The state now has 3,366 active cases after 20,50,720 total recoveries and 14,401 deaths, it said.

East Godavari district reported 80, Chittoor 41, Guntur 31, Visakhapatnam 29 fresh cases in 24 hours.

Eight districts added less than 15 new cases each while Anantapuramu registered zero in a day.

Guntur, Krishna, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam reported one COVID-19 death each.

