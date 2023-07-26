24th Kargil Vijay Diwas: 5 Things You Should Know About India's 1999 War Triumph

Every year on the 26th of July, India celebrates Vijay Diwas with pride and reverence. It is a day of remembrance and gratitude for the gallant soldiers who fought bravely and achieved victory in the Kargil War. Vijay Diwas marks the culmination of one of India's most significant military operations, demonstrating the indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces and their commitment to safeguarding the nation's sovereignty. As we commemorate the 24th anniversary of Vijay Diwas, we must pay homage to those indomitable souls who etched their names in the echelons of glory with their unwavering dedication and supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Here are five things about Vijay Diwas:

1. Kargil War: Pakistan's betrayal

The Kargil War fought between May 3 and July 26, 1999, was not just a military confrontation but a testament to the courage and resilience of the Indian Armed Forces. The war was triggered when the Indian intelligence agencies discovered that Pakistani troops, disguised as militants, had infiltrated the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kargil district of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir (now Kargil is in Union Territory Ladakh). This intrusion into Indian territory was an audacious attempt to alter the status quo and challenge India's sovereignty.

It had been a longstanding, unspoken tradition for both sides' armies to vacate their bunkers at high-altitude locations during the harsh winters and return to reoccupy them in the summers. However, in 1999, Pakistan took unfair advantage of India's trust. When Indian soldiers left their bunkers during the winter, Pakistani army soldiers and mujahideen occupied these positions.

India realised Pakistan's treacherous plan in May when a patrol party led by Captain Saurabh Kalia did not return to headquarters after venturing into the area. Understanding the gravity of the situation, the Indian Army launched 'Operation Vijay' with the objective of eliminating the infiltrators. Later, Pakistan returned the mutilated bodies of Captain Kalia and his four soldiers, further exacerbating the tension and animosity between the two nations.

The Kargil War served as an example of Pakistan's betrayal, particularly considering the events that had taken place just three months prior. In February of that year, the Indian Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, visited Pakistan with a message of peace and a strong commitment to finding a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue. Additionally, a bus service had been initiated between New Delhi and Lahore, signalling a gesture of goodwill.

2. Operation Vijay: India strikes back

The infiltration of Pakistani forces into the Kargil region took India by surprise. The strategic location of Kargil, situated at a high altitude, presented formidable challenges for the Indian forces. The enemy took advantage of the terrain, establishing well-fortified positions that posed a grave threat to the nation's security. The suddenness of the attack, combined with the treacherous geography, necessitated an immediate response from India.

In response, the Indian Army launched a massive operation to eliminate the Pakistani soldiers of the 12 Northern Light Infantry and terrorists. The war was fought at both the regimental and battalion levels. Pakistan's primary objective was to control the NH 1 D highway, connecting Srinagar and Leh, with the intention of disrupting Leh's connectivity with the rest of India.

To recapture the strategic Kargil Heights, the Indian Army executed a meticulously planned operation, codenamed "Operation Vijay." Simultaneously, the Indian Air Force played a pivotal role in providing crucial aerial support to the ground forces through "Operation Safed Sagar." Furthermore, the Indian Navy executed "Operation Talwar" to choke Pakistan's sea routes, adding to the comprehensive approach taken by India to thwart the aggression.

3. Vijay Diwas: The Victory

In response to Pakistan's aggression, India unleashed its full military might, delivering powerful blows that brought the adversary to its knees. The Indian Army achieved a momentous breakthrough in the Kargil War by reclaiming Tololing on June 17, 1999. This victory at Tololing set in motion a series of events that turned the tide in India's favour.

Subsequently, the Indian Army achieved a significant milestone by capturing the highly strategic peak, Tiger Hill, on July 4. During the course of the war, the army effectively utilised Bofors artillery guns to provide crucial cover fire for its troops. Finally, on July 26, the Indian government declared Operation Vijay a resounding success, and since then, this day is annually commemorated as 'Vijay Diwas' - a celebration of the triumph achieved in the face of adversity.

4. The Kargil heroes: Great sons of India

The Kargil War witnessed 527 brave soldiers from the Indian Armed Forces making the ultimate sacrifice for their motherland.

Among these valiant heroes was Captain Vikram Batra who fearlessly fought Pakistani forces and laid down his life at the tender age of 24. In recognition of his extraordinary valor, he was posthumously honored with the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest wartime gallantry award.

Tragically, during a routine patrol in the Kaksar sector, Captain Saurabh Kalia and five other soldiers were ambushed and captured alive by a platoon of Pakistani invaders. Their captivity spanned 24 harrowing days of torture by Pakistani troops, and their mutilated bodies were finally handed over on June 9, 1999. The post-mortem examinations revealed the horrifying extent of their suffering, with cigarette burns, pierced eardrums, broken bones, fractured skulls, mutilated eyes, cut lips, and amputated limbs.

Another exemplary figure, Subedar Major Yogendra Yadav, was the youngest individual ever to be bestowed with the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honour. His battalion's capture of Tololing Top on June 12, 1999, showcased his unparalleled bravery and resilience during the Kargil War.

Other bravehearts: Rifleman Sanjay Kumar (Param Vir Chakra) (13 JAK Rif), Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey (Param Vir Chakra, Posthumous), 'Tiger' Lieutenant Balwan Singh (Maha Vir Chakra) (18 Grenadiers), Major Vivek Gupta (Maha Vir Chakra, Posthumous) (2 Rajputana Rifles), Captain N Kenguruse (Maha Vir Chakra, Posthumous) (ASC, 2 RAJ RIF) and many more. The sacrifices made by the soldiers will always be remembered as a testament to their dedication to the nation.

5. PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's stern message: A warning to Pak

During the course of the war, then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee sent a resolute message to Pakistan, making it clear that if the infiltrators will not withdraw from the Indian territory then 'we will get them out, one way or the other'.

On July 02, 1999, Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif called upon US President Bill Clinton, appealing for immediate American intervention to halt the conflict and resolve the Kashmir dispute. President Clinton, however, asserted that for him to provide assistance, Pakistan must first withdraw from the Line of Control (LOC). On the phone, the President had a conversation with Vajpayee who said that he would not negotiate under coercion, and that withdrawal from the LOC was necessary.

Interestingly, towards the end of the Kargil War, Vajpayee declared the success of the operations on July 14, even before its formal conclusion. In a public rally in Haryana, Atal Bihari Vajpayee proclaimed the victory in advance, strategically pressurising Pakistan. As a result, India eventually emerged triumphant when the Kargil War officially concluded on July 26.