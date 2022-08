India's tallest buildings to be demolished, the 32-& 29-storey Supertech Twin Towers in Sector 93A of Noida will be razed to the ground on Sunday, August 28. The mammoth task will be executed via ‘controlled implosion’, by the Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering which has partnered with South Africa's Jet Demolitions.

As arrangements are being made on ground zero, Republic is the only channel with a 24x7 live feed of the towers. Here's what's happening there right now: