25 Injured In Bus Accident In Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, Say Police

At least 25 people, including women and children, were injured after the bus in which they were travelling turned turtle due to dense fog in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place late on Wednesday night near Itauri village under Reusa police station area of Sitapur when the private bus carrying labourers overturned in a roadside ditch, police said.

About 60 labourers were on board, including men, women and children.

According to the police, the labourers were returning from Chhattisgarh where people from villages around Reusa area go seeking work. With the help of local people, the injured were brought out of the bus and rushed to a nearby health center for treatment. Six of the seriously injured have been referred to the district hospital for treatment, police said.

Locals claimed that the accident happened due to dense fog.

One of the injured said that the bus overturned while overtaking a vehicle in dense fog.