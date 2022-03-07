25 new Covid cases in J-K

Srinagar, Mar 7 (PTI) Twenty-five people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, pushing the infection tally to 4,53,270, while no death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 20 were from the Jammu division and five from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

Jammu district recorded a maximum of 12 new cases, they said.

Fourteen of the total 22 districts in the Union Territory did not report any fresh COVID-19 case.

There are 325 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir, while the number of recoveries stands at 4,48,196, the officials said.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,749. PTI SSB CK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)