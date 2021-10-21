25 pc of 221 dengue patients admitted to Delhi hospitals are from outside city: Jain

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Nearly 25 per cent of the 221 patients admitted to Delhi government-run hospitals for dengue treatment are from outside Delhi, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday, stressing that the situation is under control.

A government official said the number of beds for dengue patients has been increased in the hospitals here.

The national capital has seen a surge in dengue cases in the last two weeks and the first death due to it was reported on Monday.

"The dengue situation in Delhi is completely under control. Adequate number of beds are present in the hospitals of Delhi. Not only this, patients from outside Delhi are also being treated in Delhi hospitals. At present, 25 per cent of the total dengue patients present in Delhi hospitals are from outside the national capital. Delhi hospitals are treating everyone," the health minister said.

The official said the government is keeping a close watch on the dengue situation and there are about 11,000 beds in the Delhi government-run hospitals.

He said a total of 30,000 beds were arranged in Delhi during the second wave of Covid and thanks to this infrastructure, there is no shortage of beds in the hospitals of Delhi.

"Responsibility of spraying anti-dengue medicines and taking out cleanliness drives rests with the MCD, yet the Delhi government is monitoring the situation. As a precautionary measure, the Kejriwal government has increased the number of beds in Delhi hospitals for vector-borne diseases," he said.

The number of beds reserved for Covid patients was reduced to 10 per cent so that there can be enough beds for dengue patients.

The Covid infection rate in Delhi was 0.2 per cent till June 17, which has come down to 0.06 per cent by October 17.

"In such a situation, the government has reduced the number of beds reserved for Covid patients in Delhi's hospitals due to the increase in the number of the vector-borne disease and the decrease in Covid infection," the official said.

The number of beds reserved for Covid patients in private hospitals has been reduced from 30 per cent to 10 per cent now. The number of Covid beds in LNJP Hospital has been reduced from 700 to 400 in this direction and the number of Covid beds in AGSS Hospital has been decreased from 600 to 350. Now, these additional beds will be used for treatment of dengue patients.

The official also asserted that the number of dengue patients in Delhi is as low as it was in 2019.

"There are only 221 patients admitted in Delhi's hospitals. Out of which, only 179 patients are from Delhi. Apart from this, 42 patients have come from other states," he said.

According to official sources, out of the 21 Delhi government-run hospitals, three hospitals do not have a single patient admitted there, while 10 hospitals have just single-digit patients.

Stressing that there is no need to panic about dengue in Delhi, the official said out of all the fever patients coming to the hospitals in Delhi, only 25 per cent are being found dengue positive.

"Other fever patients are being discharged from the hospital in a day or two," he added.

The Delhi government had launched the '10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute' anti-dengue campaign in 2019.

The national capital had reported only 1,069 dengue cases in 2019 till October, 612 cases in 2020 and 723 cases and one fatality till October 16 this year.

In 2015, 14,889 cases were reported which declined to 3,650 in the next year.

In 2017 and 2018, 3,829 and 1,595 cases were recorded.

So far, only one death due to dengue has been reported this year.

One person had died of dengue in 2020 and two in 2019 whereas 60 people lost their lives in 2015, 10 in 2016, 10 in 2017 and four in 2018. PTI SLB SNE SNE

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)