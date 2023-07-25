25-year-old Grandson Hacks Grandparents To Death In Kerala's Thrissur, Held

In a grotesque incident, an old couple was allegedly killed by their grandson at Vadakkekad, Thrissur in Kerala. While one of the deceased heads was severed and found in one room, the torso was found in the hall. The other's body was found in a pool of beds with a slit on his neck. Thrissur horror came as a shock for the locals after suspicion pointed towards a 25-year-old grandson, who turned into a butcher and allegedly butchered his grandparents into pieces for allegedly being denied money for buying drugs.

As per the police, the suspect is identified as Akmal (25). Police said that Akmal is a mentally unstable person and that he earlier underwent psychiatric treatment. The two deceased persons in the said homicide are 75-year-old Abdullah and 64-year-old Jameela.

Police probe revealed that while Jameela's torso without a head was found in the bedroom by the relative, her head was found beside the staircase in the hall. The body of Abdullah was found with a slit in his neck in another bedroom of the house. The deceased couple were found dead on Monday morning by Fajid, a relative who had come to the old couple's home to deliver breakfast.

It is learnt that the grandson was brought back home from the mental health centre just a day before. Akmal was being looked after by the senior citizens as his mother had left him for another man.

Police suspect drug abuse

The Vadaekkakad police under CI Amruth Rangan initiated the investigation and were able to trace the whereabouts of Akmal using a mobile tower location. Eventually, police tracked that Akmal had moved to Karnataka. He was apprehended by the police on Monday from Mangaluru at around 1 PM. He is being brought back to Thrissur for further questioning.

Drug abuse

Police, investigating the matter, have suspected drug abuse as the motive for the crime. Reportedly, the neighbours of the deceased have stated that the accused had always fought with the aged grandparents demanding money to buy drugs. "The postmortem of the deceased is being done. The case has been filed in Vadakekkad police station and is at the initial stage of the investigation," stated a Vadekkad Police official.

According to sources, the police will produce the accused in front of the court and mark his arrest on Monday evening. Meanwhile, the forensic team is at the spot to collect evidence from the crime scene. An FIR has been registered under IPC 302.