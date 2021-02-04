25-yr-old Pune Man Develops 'Padcare' Machine To Ensure Safe Disposal Of Sanitary Napkins

A 25-year-old man named Ajinkya Dahiya, who is a recent engineering graduate from Pune has invented the machine that can ensure the safe disposal of sanitary napkins. He has developed a machine called "Padcare". According to Ajinkya Dahiya, this machine will ensure safe disposal of sanitary napkins. The Padcare Lab machine segregates plastic and cellulose drain from used sanitary napkins and makes them available for recycling purposes.

Pune man invents Padcare Lab machine

While speaking about his latest invention, the 25-year-old graduate said that the idea to develop such a machine had struck him in 2018. He said this machine is now catering to several organizations in the city to ensure safe disposal of sanitary napkins. Speaking further, Dahiya said that specially developed dustbins (sanibins) are adjusted in toilets and are equipped to cleanly store used sanitary napkins for up to 45 days.

Ajinkya Dahiya said, "We install specially developed small dustbins called 'Sanibins' in toilets which are equipped to store the used sanitary napkins for 30 to 45 days and makes sure it is disinfected and does not create any smell."

Dahiya also informed that the sanitary pads are collected from these dustbins on a bi-monthly or monthly basis and then put in Padcare machines which not only segregate its material without affected the environment but also make it ready to be used for recycling products. According to recent data accessed by Ajinkya and his team, about 12 billion used sanitary napkins are generated in India every year out of which 98 per cent are disposed of either landfills or water-bodies, which adversely affect the environment. Using the recycled material from used sanitary napkins, the team has also designed several decorative products that can be used in homes. The team of youngsters aims to make it available to maximum people in the coming year while making safe and environment-friendly sanitary napkin disposal available.

(With ANI inputs)