'2500 Isolation Coaches With 40,000 Beds Ready,' Says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

In order to contribute their bit in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday announced that 2500 coaches of the Indian Railways had been converted into isolation coaches keeping ready 40,000 beds for contingency. The Railway Minister also revealed that this was only half of the target that the Indian railways had managed to achieve in a short span of time.

In a dedicated display of services, Railways has used all its might to support nation's fight against COVID-19



Previously, there were reports about the Southern Railways deciding to convert 473 coaches and Perambur carriage works in Chennai, which is the main worship of southern railways converting 110 coaches into isolation wards. As per the design, each cabin to have one patient and 9 cabins make one coach. One cabin will be converted exclusively for paramedics and screens will separate them from isolation cabins.

Railway Ministry donates 151 cr

The Railway Ministry on Sunday announced that it was donating Rs 151 crore to PM-CARES fund to help in combating the coronavirus threat. "Following PM's call, I, Suresh Angadi, will donate one month's salary, 13 lakh rly, PSU employees will donate one day's salary, equal to Rs 151 cr to PM-CARES fund," Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said.

The death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 109 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 4,067 on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 3,666, as many as 291 people were cured and discharged, and one has migrated, it stated. The total number of cases includes 65 foreign nationals.

