The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'2500 Isolation Coaches With 40,000 Beds Ready,' Says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

General News

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday announced that 2500 coaches of the Indian Railways had been converted into isolation coaches.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Railways

In order to contribute their bit in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday announced that 2500 coaches of the Indian Railways had been converted into isolation coaches keeping ready 40,000 beds for contingency. The Railway Minister also revealed that this was only half of the target that the Indian railways had managed to achieve in a short span of time. 

Read: Railways To Donate Rs 151 Cr To PM-CARES Fund: Piyush Goyal

Read: Piyush Goyal Announces 100 Cr Grants For Ideas To Combat Coronavirus Pandemic

Previously, there were reports about the Southern Railways deciding to convert 473 coaches and Perambur carriage works in Chennai, which is the main worship of southern railways converting 110 coaches into isolation wards. As per the design, each cabin to have one patient and 9 cabins make one coach. One cabin will be converted exclusively for paramedics and screens will separate them from isolation cabins.

Railway Ministry donates 151 cr 

The Railway Ministry on Sunday announced that it was donating Rs 151 crore to PM-CARES fund to help in combating the coronavirus threat. "Following PM's call, I, Suresh Angadi, will donate one month's salary, 13 lakh rly, PSU employees will donate one day's salary, equal to Rs 151 cr to PM-CARES fund," Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said. 

The death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 109 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 4,067 on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 3,666, as many as 291 people were cured and discharged, and one has migrated, it stated. The total number of cases includes 65 foreign nationals.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read:Piyush Goyal Expresses Gratitude After 13 Lakh Rly Employees Contribute To PM-CARES Fund

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Confirmed Cases Cross 4000-mark; 109 Deaths Confirmed

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Sharad
SHARAD PAWAR ON COVID-19
Wockhardt Hospital
MUMBAI HOSPITAL: 30 STAFF POSITIVE
Kanika Kapoor tests negative for COVID-19 again, discharged from hospital quarantine
KANIKA KAPOOR DISCHARGED
PM Modi
PM'S 5-POINT APPEAL TO BJP CADRE
Ranvir Shorey, Richa Chadha, other stars troll BJP leader for holding torch march
BJP LEADER TROLLED BY CELEBS
Assam
MARKAZ: ASSAM GOVT TO FILE CASES