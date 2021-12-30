252 fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 30 (PTI) Rajasthan on Thursday reported 252 fresh coronavirus cases that pushed its infection tally to 9,56,019, according to an official report.

The death toll due to the infection stands at 8,963.

Of the fresh cases, 185 were reported from Jaipur, 24 from Jodhpur, 11 from Ajmer, nine from Kota, seven each from Alwar and Bikaner, three each from Udaipur and Pratapgarh, and one each from Ganganagar, Pali and Sikar, the report stated.

There are 773 active coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, it said.

So far, 9,46,283 people have recovered from the infection, it said. PTI SDA DIV DIV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)