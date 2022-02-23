253 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths in Andhra

Amaravati, Feb 23 (PTI): The total of Covid-19 patients rose to 23,16,964 in Andhra Pradesh with 253 more cases reported in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Wednesday.

The number of recoveries touched 22,97,065 after 635 more infected people got cured, according to a bulletin.

Two more deaths took the toll to 14,718, it said.

The active cases decreased to 5,181. The number of fresh cases reported in 24 hours was 40 in Guntur district and one in Srikakulam.

Chittoor and West Godavari districts saw one fatality each.

East Godavari district now has 2,850 active cases and Srikakulam has 30. PTI DBV NVG NVG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)