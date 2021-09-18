255 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death In Telangana

Telangana on Saturday reported 255 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,63,281, while the toll rose to 3,903 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 70, followed by Khammam (22) and Karimnagar (20) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 329 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the total so far to 6,54,230.

The number of active cases stood at 5,148, the bulletin said.

It said 52,244 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,58,16,528.

The samples tested per million population was 6,93,619.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level, the bulletin said. The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.63 per cent, while it was 97.62 per cent in the country.