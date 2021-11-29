257 New COVID-19 Cases, Five Deaths In Karnataka

Karnataka on Monday logged 257 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths, taking the caseload and cumulative fatalities to 29,95,857 and 38,203, the health department said.

In its COVID bulletin, the department said 205 people were discharged, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,50,747. Active cases stood at 6,878.

Bengaluru Urban remained the major contributor of COVID cases with 131 fresh infections and two deaths.

Other districts too reported new cases including 23 in Tumakuru, 21 in Hassan, 15 in Mysuru, 14 in Kodagu and 11 each in Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad.

There were zero fatalities in 27 districts.

While 15 districts reported zero infections and zero fatalities, nine districts had cases in single digits.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.45 per cent and the case fatality rate 1.94 per cent.

A total of 56,825 samples were tested including 49,473 RT-PCR tests on Monday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.32 crore.

The number of vaccinations done rose to 7.37 crore, with 4,06,470 people being inoculated on Monday, the bulletin said.

