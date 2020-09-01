2,57,904 Farmers To Benefit From New Cold Chain Projects: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries on Tuesday said that new integrated cold chain projects are likely to generate direct and indirect employment for 16,200 people and are likely to benefit 2,57,904 farmers. She chaired a meeting through video conferencing.

Around 27 projects were approved in the Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee (IMAC) meetings under the Scheme for Integrated Cold Chain and Value addition infrastructure of Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY). According to an official press release, the projects have been approved across the states of Andhra Pradesh (7), Bihar(1), Gujarat(2), Haryana(4), Karnataka(3), Kerala(1), MP(1), Punjab(1), Rajasthan(2), Tamil Nadu(4) and Uttar Pradesh(1).

These 27 new integrated cold chain projects will leverage a total investment of Rs 743 crores for the creation of modern, innovative infrastructure and effective cold chain facilities for the food processing sector across the nation. These projects with a grant-in-aid of Rs 208 crores will help increase efficiency and sustainability in India's food supply chain.

Emphasising on saving the perishable produce, she said that it will not only help in augmenting farmer's incomes but it shall also act as a small step towards making India AtmaNirbhar (self-reliant) in the fruits and vegetables sector.

READ: Jodhpur: Agitating farmers disperse after deceased protester tests COVID positive

READ: Harsimrat urges Union Min Gehlot to recommend CBI probe into alleged multi-crore SC scholarship scam

PM Modi Praises India's Farmers

Farmers across India have lived up to their spirit even during the COVID-19 pandemic as the sowing of Kharif crops increased 7% higher than the last year while that of cotton improved 3% said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

"There is a mantra in the Rig Veda which means...praise to the giver of food, praise to the farmer. Our farmers have proved their mettle even during this COVID-19 pandemic. Sowing of Kharif crops has been 7% higher than last year. Paddy has been sown 10% higher, pulses 5%, coarse grain oats cereals around 3%, oilseeds about 13% and cotton has been sown about 3% higher," said PM Modi during his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'

READ: Harsimrat Kaur Badal makes special Kisan Rail request to Piyush Goyal for kinnow farmers

READ: PM Modi praises India's farmers for higher crop production despite COVID-19 pandemic