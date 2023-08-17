26/11 Extradition: India Accesses Pakistan's Internal Communication Over Tahawwur Rana

The Pakistan Embassy in the United States has communicated with its consulate in Los Angeles, urging them to closely monitor the 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana. This comes two weeks after Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the Parliament that Rana will soon face judicial action in India.

While addressing the Lok Sabha, Amit Shah highlighted the stern measures taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's led-central government to break the backbone of terrorism and extremist elements within the nation. He stated that the Indian government has banned PFI in the country and conducted raids at over 90 locations in the country. Cases regarding attacks on our missions in London, Ottawa and San Francisco have been handed over to the NIA. The 26/11 accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana will soon face the judiciary in India.

India has accessed Pakistan's internal communication dated August 14, 2023, seeking information on the possible extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana. The Pakistan Embassy has been informed that the Habeas Corpus appeal by Rana's legal team challenging the US district court's decision to extradite him to India has been rejected.

The consulate general has been directed to share developments including the present status of the appeal and future steps with this Mission and continue closely monitoring the case.

US Court Approves Extradition Tahawwur Rana

Rana was arrested in the US on the extradition request of India for his involvement in the attacks in Mumbai in which about 10 terrorists laid more than a 60-hour siege killing over 160 people, including six Americans at Iconic and vital locations. On May 17, a US court approved Rana's extradition. Ujjwal Nikam, Special Public Prosecutor during the 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack case termed the order "a big victory for India".

"The order of the American court extraditing Tahawwur Rana (26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused) is a great victory for India. It is for the first time, according to my knowledge, the American govt has heavily relied upon an Indian investigation agency's evidence,” said Special Public Prosecutor during the 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack case, Ujjwal Nikam.

He also informed about the connection between Tahawwur Rana and David Headley, “David Headley before the attack had visited Mumbai after the attack had visited Mumbai. He had taken photographs of the target embassies and handed them to Lashkar-e-Taiba. David Headley was convicted by an American court for 35 years. He had named Tahawwur Hussain Rana because he was guided by Tahawwur Rana for opening an office in Mumbai and in pursuance of opening that office David Headley had taken the photos of the targeted embassies. He had given a sensitive revelation disclosing the close links between LeT, Jamaat-Ud-Dawa, and the Pakistani Army officials. David Headley has also produced certain email correspondence between LeT operatives as well as the Pakistani army so I think the order of the extradition of Tahawwur Rana is a very clinching evidence," stated Ujjwal Nikam, Special Public Prosecutor during the 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack case.

The extradition of Rana will prove to be a decisive move in threading the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack conspiracy said Nikam, "It is a breakthrough because myself and the Government of India’s officials had visited Islamabad and we were very keen to see whether Pakistan is prosecuting the conspirators who had hatched the conspiracy for the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai but Pakistani government were asking him to furnish evidence so after examining David Headley we have given the entire evidence but Pakistan didn’t act but I think this extradition order of Tahawwur Rana would help us in many ways for opening the entire gate of criminal conspiracy because Tahawwur Rana was working as a doctor earlier in Pakistan and he was working in the Pakistani Army also for some time that’s what David Headley said."

2008 Mumbai terror attacks

Ten terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba launched attacks on specific installations in Mumbai killing about 160 people and also holding people captive at specific locations. They entered the city via the sea route from Pakistan and carried out a series of bombings and shootings. The attacks took place at Taj Hotel and Tower and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, and Leopold Cafe.