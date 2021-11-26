To mark the 13th anniversary of the horrifying 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Maharashtra Government and police officials paid tributes to the martyrs at the Mumbai Police Commissioner office. State Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil were amongst the ones who paid their respects to those who lost their lives in the attacks. Indian leaders took to social media to pay heartfelt respects to the attack victims with the caption, 'never forget, never forgive'.

Visuals from Mumbai Police Commissioner office:

Mumbai | Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil pay tribute to those who lost their lives in Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks pic.twitter.com/PfTBSUIFkC — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021

26/11 Mumbai terror attack

Today, India is marking 13 years since the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attack that rocked the conscience of the entire nation and left scars and painful reminders of the day. On this day, India's financial capital, Mumbai witnessed major terrorist attacks on some famous places across the city which resulted in the death of several innocent people along with brave officers who sacrificed their lives to protect the people.

A total of 10 terrorists arrived in Mumbai through the sea route and opened fire at people at six locations including the Taj Mahal Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, Cama Hospital, Leopold Cafe and the Nariman House Jewish community centre now known as the Nariman Light House. After accomplishing these attacks, the terrorist captivated civilians at the Taj Mahal Hotel and the clash between them and the deployed forces finally came to an end on November 28 after which personnel of National Security Guards (NSG) took over the terrorists capturing only one terrorist alive, Ajmal Kasab.

Indians in Israel demands action against 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks masterminds

Indians in Israel honoured the victims of killings by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks of 2008, demanding speedy justice by punishing the masterminds of the crime and seeking coordinated efforts to tackle the menace of terror, on the eve of the 13th anniversary of the deadly attacks.

Indian students at all the leading institutions in Israel, members of the Indian Jewish community, and Indians living and working in Israel organised separate events across the country on the eve of the anniversary of 26/11 on Thursday, paying respects to the innocent victims of the terror attack, including six Jews who died at the Chabad House. Several events are also planned for Friday.