26/11 Terror Attack Threat Case: Mumbai Police Widen Probe, Numbers Traced To UP

The Mumbai Police has widened its investigation into the 26/11-like terror attack threat received by the control room from a Pakistan-based number. Police sources informed Republic that the Mumbai Police has managed to trace 4-5 numbers. The numbers traced by police are from Mukimpur/Imampur in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh.

Mumbai Police has also sought assistance from Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh police. The investigation is now not only limited to Maharashtra but has widened to other states as well.

The police have already interrogated a person Mohammed Arif from Mira-Bhayander. He was questioned as his number was shared as a purported 'terrorist'. Police say, Arif who hails from Uttar Pradesh, claims he is a barber by profession and has no idea about how his number was shared. Arif was let off after hours of interrogation. More statements have been recorded by the Mumbai Police.

A day after a boat carrying three AK-47 rifles and live cartridges was found in Raigad, the Mumbai Police received a text message threatening a 26/11-like attack in the city.

Mumbai CP assures extensive investigation into threat

Addressing a press conference, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar confirmed that a text message had been received from a number that carried the code of Pakistan with threats of a terror attack similar to 26/11 in Mumbai.

Mumbai's top cop said, "At around 11.30 p.m. on Friday, the police received messages, which threatened that a 26/11-like attack would be carried out in Mumbai and that the city would be blown up. There was a mention of 26/11 attacks terrorist Ajmal Kasab and (deceased) al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in the messages. It was also mentioned that some of their aides are working in India. Prima facie, the threat messages came from a number that has the country code of Pakistan."

CP Phansalkar further mentioned that an FIR was being registered under IPC section 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) at the Worli police station regarding the threat messages. The crime branch is also sharing the information with the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad. Police were also investigating the numbers and persons mentioned in the messages.

When asked about the fact that the messages were in Hindi and not in Urdu and whether there was an attempt to create a fake IP address so that the messages would appear to have come from a Pakistani number, he said, "We can not rule out any possibility without investigation."

Mumbai CP Vivek Phansalkar has assured Mumbaikars that the issue was being taken seriously and an extensive investigation was being carried out. "The security of the Mumbaikars is our responsibility," he added.