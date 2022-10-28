'26/11 Will Never Be Forgotten': Jaishankar Sends Big Message To Pakistan At UNSC Meet

Sending a powerful message to Pakistan from the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted that "26/11 will never ever be forgotten". He was speaking at the first segment of the Special Meeting of the UNSC's Counter-Terrorism Committee on Friday. Addressing the delegates of the UNSC member states, he indirectly hit out at Pakistan's failure to punish the perpetrators of the 26/11 terror attacks. He expressed hope this gathering will send out the message that the international community will never give up on holding terrorists accountable and delivering justice.

S Jaishankar recalled, "14 years ago, on 26th November 2008, the city of Mumbai was witness to one of the most shocking terror attacks of our times. 140 Indian nationals and 26 citizens of 23 other countries lost their lives in a period of 4 days. In fact, this entire city was held hostage by terrorists who had entered from across the border. If much worse was averted, it was only because they ran into the collective resolve of Indian security forces, brave civilians and the security and staff of this very Taj hotel. All of them fought back valiantly in their own way to ensure that the forces of evil were finally defeated."

"18 members of the Indian police forces, 12 members of the Taj hotel staff and security were martyred in the line of duty. As we pay tribute to them at this 26/11 memorial site, we salute their valour and resolve. We all recall that the victims included ordinary Mumbaikars going about their daily lives at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station, the patients, doctors and nursing staff at the Cama Hospital, the guests and staff of the Taj Mahal Palace hotel, of Cafe Leopold and the Oberoi Trident hotel, the Chabad House where baby Moshe's parents were killed and innocent bystanders on the street," he added.

The External Affairs Minister stressed, "It was not just an attack on Mumbai but an attack on the universal community. Nationals of specific countries were identified before being murdered. As a result, the commitment of each and every member state of the United Nations to combat terrorism stood publicly challenged. Since then, we have endeavoured to bring the masterminds and the perpetrators of this attack to justice. This task remains unfinished. Therefore, the coming together of the UNSC's counter-terrorism committee at this venue is both special and significant."

Speaking at the UNSC Special Meeting of Counter-Terrorism Committee at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. https://t.co/WMwufCcaso — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 28, 2022

The 26/11 terror attack

On the night of November 26, 2008, 10 heavily armed terrorists from Pakistan entered Mumbai via sea route and went on a rampage. The 26/11 attack witnessed 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists going on a killing spree in the buzzing city during peak hours at landmark locations like - Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal, Palace and Tower, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, the Nariman House Jewish Community centre. Ajmal Amir Kasab, the only terrorist to be captured alive, was hanged to death 4 years later on November 21, 2012.

While terrorists Hafiz Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi and Sajid Mir, the masterminds of the 26/11 case, have been convicted in other cases, the 26/11 trial remains stalled. Virtually admitting to his country's role in this terror attack, Pakistan's three-time PM Nawaz Sharif told a local newspaper in May 2018 that the authorities had allowed non-state actors to kill innocent people in Mumbai. The Centre has consistently promised to make every effort to seek justice for the families of the victims and the martyrs.