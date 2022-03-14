26 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, No Virus-related Death In AP

Andhra Pradesh reported 26 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday with a daily positivity rate of 0.40 per cent, the lowest in many months.

While no deaths have been reported, 85 infected persons got cured in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, according to the latest bulletin.

The total number of cases in the state so far touched 23,18,884 and recoveries 23,03,607. The overall death toll remained unchanged at 14,730.

The number of active cases in the state fell to 547, the bulletin added.

Five districts registered zero cases for the second consecutive day and three districts logged one each. Two districts reported two each and one more added four new cases.

East Godavari district registered seven and Anantapuramu eight fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

