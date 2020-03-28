Srinagar: 26 People Who Fled From Quarantine Facility After Creating Ruckus, Brought Back

Around 26 people, who were put under quarantine, created an uproar at Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Hospital (JLNMH), Rainawari in Srinagar on Friday, March 27 and fled after breaking doors and window panes of the hospital.

As per the officials at the hospital, “26 suspects, including 14 women and 12 men, from congested Chattabal and Batamaloo areas of Srinagar were placed under quarantine in the hospital after a positive case was reported from Chattabal area of Srinagar yesterday.''

However, “they complained that they were not satisfied with the hospital facility and early in the morning, created ruckus and broke down window panes, doors of the hospital and fled,” said officials while adding “ All these were close relatives and family members of positive case of Chattabal.”

Later in the afternoon, police had to inetervene into the matter. “All 26 have been brought back at hospital after police inetervened,” said one of the doctors posted at JKNMH.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Government Spokesperson, Rohit Kansal, confirmed that seven more persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Srinagar.

Tough to be harbinger of unpleasant news. But being informed is being prepared. 7 more positive cases in Srinagar today. 4 cases- history of contact with already positive cases of religious congregation; other three- travel history outside J&K contacts being traced @diprjk. — Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) March 28, 2020

Pertinently, CPI(M) leader and former MLA M Y Tarigami urged J&K administration to take up issues of stranded students, labourers with concerned state governments.

Tarigami said that the unprecedented lockdown across Jammu and Kashmir along with other parts of the country in view of the COVID-19 threat has rendered thousands of J&K residents, including students and labourers, stranded away from their respective homes.

“A number of J&K residents are stranded in different parts of the country. These stranded people include students, workers in small trading activities and their families, who are helplessly waiting at different locations for some mode of transportation to reach their homes,” he said.

Meanwhile, aiding citizens in need amid the pan-India Coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund). This fund will rovide relief to the affected from any walk of life dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is chaired by PM Modi and the Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister

Image Credits: ANI