261 New COVID-19 Cases In HP; Active Infections Near 2K

Himachal Pradesh recorded two coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday that raised the toll to 3,725, while 261 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 2,23,406, an official said.

The deaths were reported from Kangra and Shimla districts.

Forty-eight more patients recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 2,17,693, the health official said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has reached 1,972 in the state, he added.

